Commercial Recycling Co. Closes On $29M In Funding

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A company promising to use recycling to reduce the amount of a business' waste entering landfills has raised $28.6 million in financing to help it grow its team and move into new markets, it said Tuesday. Pittsburgh-based RoadRunner Recycling Inc. said it will use proceeds from its Series C round to double the size of its team, continue investing in its AI and machine learning technology, and offer services in up to 10 new markets. The round was co-led by venture capital firm E.ventures and private equity group Greycroft, and included Franklin Templeton Investments, Adams Capital Management and FJ Labs, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS