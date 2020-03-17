AGC Launches €240M Offer For Italian Biotech Molmed

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Japanese glass manufacturing giant AGC Inc. has offered to buy Gattai Minoli-advised medical technology company Molmed for up to €240 million ($267 million), the companies said Tuesday, in a deal meant to bolster AGC's contract development and manufacturing organization unit AGC Biologics. AGC, formed in 1907, is historically a glass manufacturing company, but the business has branched out over the years and now has units focused on electronics, chemicals and life sciences. AGC Biologics was formed in 2018 through the merger of AGC's biosciences businesses in Japan, the U.S. and Europe, according to the company's website. The company is launching a...

