VC Firm Mithril Allowed To Arbitrate Calif. Fight With Ex-GC

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Mithril Capital Management LLC has dropped litigation in Texas after convincing a California federal judge it could arbitrate its fight with an ex-general counsel who allegedly orchestrated a whisper campaign against the company. Mithril told a Texas federal judge in a Monday filing that it is dropping claims against the company's former general counsel, Crystal McKellar, in the Lone Star State following a California federal judge's Friday order pushing her counterpunch lawsuit into arbitration. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer in California ruled in favor of Mithril, finding the company hadn't waived its right to compel arbitration, according...

