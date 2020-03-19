5 More Morrison & Foerster SALT Lawyers Join Blank Rome

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- An exodus of state and local tax professionals from Morrison & Foerster LLP — once at the top of the field — to Blank Rome LLP has continued with five more attorneys leaving MoFo to join their former colleagues. Blank Rome said Tuesday that Irwin M. Slomka had joined as senior counsel. Joining as of counsel are Matthew F. Cammarata, Eugene J. Gibilaro and Kara M. Kraman. Michael A. Pearl has joined as senior attorney. The five join a new Blank Rome group that now totals 15 lawyers and is led by Craig Fields, who had been MoFo's leading SALT attorney...

