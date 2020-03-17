SEC Says Fla. Men Traded On PetMed Insider Info

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says two Florida men made thousands of dollars by trading on insider tips from a senior manager at online pet pharmacy PetMed Express Inc., according to a Florida federal court suit filed Tuesday. The SEC says Delray Beach, Florida, residents Scott O. Hirsch, 53, and Kenneth L. Friedman, 69, received tips with nonpublic information from a senior manager who had access to PetMed's quarterly earnings, business operations and year-end financial results. They each bought PetMed shares between late April and early May 2017 and sold them just after the company issued its May 8, 2017,...

