FDA Finalizes New Cigarette Warning Graphics After Setbacks

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released a final rule requiring new graphic warnings for cigarettes that feature some of the lesser-known but still serious health risks of smoking, such as diabetes, after years of setbacks and legal challenges. New warnings highlight lesser-known smoking risks. Mitch Zeller, director of the agency’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in a statement that the 11 health warnings represent the most significant change to cigarette labeling in more than 35 years. Cigarette labels haven’t changed since 1984, and research shows that the current warnings have become essentially invisible to both smokers and nonsmokers alike, in...

