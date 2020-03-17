Union Demands Canadian Pot Grower Bargain With Workers

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The United Food and Commercial Workers of Canada on Tuesday demanded that Ontario cannabis grower WeedMD negotiate a contract for what would be the first marijuana production union in the country, citing poor working conditions and low wages. The union said WeedMD, a publicly traded company with about 250 employees, forced its hand by firing at least one employee for organizing workers, who say their complaints about unsafe working conditions, meager pay and abuses of power by management have fallen on deaf ears. “We had to move quickly because they terminated one of our inside organizers,” UFCW Canada national representative Kevin...

