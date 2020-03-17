Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

With Latham On Board, US Soccer Changes Tone In Bias Case

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Soccer struck a different tone in its follow-up to a controversial brief that said the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team members were less skilled than their male counterparts, denying female players are underpaid in a filing led by new counsel Latham & Watkins LLP.

Former U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro stepped down last week after media and advertisers condemned the federation for arguing that the women don't have an Equal Pay Act case because the men's game "requires a higher level of skill" than the women's. The federation also brought in Latham to supplement its Seyfarth Shaw LLP legal team....

