2nd Circ. Nixes Ex-SUNY Administrator's Gay Bias Appeal

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday rejected a former State University of New York administrator's attempt to reopen his suit alleging he was discriminated against because he is gay, saying he couldn't rebut SUNY's stated reasons for firing him. A three-judge panel upheld an order by U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein awarding summary judgment to the State University of New York over claims by former SUNY administrator Jeffrey Philpott that he was illegally discriminated against, retaliated against and harassed because he was gay. The panel held in part that Philpott failed to prove SUNY's reason for firing him — shoddy work, absenteeism...

