Teva Warns Fed. Circ. IP Ruling Has 'Perverse Consequences'

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Teva-owned Actavis Laboratories is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Federal Circuit written description ruling that "renounced years of established precedent" about what must be included in a patent's specification, warning otherwise there will be "perverse consequences." The panel's 2-1 decision from August upheld claims in a patent covering Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s weight loss pill Contrave because the description was "substantially equivalent" to what was claimed. In a March 13 petition, docketed Monday, Actavis said the majority split from the court's long-held understanding that a patent can't claim more than what's described its specification. "That new rule replaces a...

