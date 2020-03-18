Exelon Taps SEC Vet For Compliance As It Faces Fed. Probes

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Exelon has hired a former senior U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer to join its compliance and audit division, as the utilities company and its subsidiary Commonwealth Edison Co. face ongoing federal probes into their lobbying activities. David Glockner, current chief compliance officer at hedge fund Citadel and former director of the SEC's Chicago Regional Office, will start in the new role March 23 as Exelon's new executive vice president of compliance and audit. The move comes amid ongoing federal investigations, as well as a proposed class action initiated in December tied to the companies' lobbying activities. The SEC notified Exelon...

