Ex-Nestle Unit Ducks Some Claims In Facial Injection IP Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Nestle's sold-off skin care business can escape several claims in a rival's lawsuit over patented facial injection technology after a Delaware federal judge found the competitor failed to persuasively show the court had jurisdiction over the Swiss unit. In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark adopted a magistrate's two reports dismissing claims in Truinject Corp.'s lawsuit accusing Switzerland-based Nestle Skin Health SA and its American subsidiary Galderma Laboratories LP of stealing its patented technology for teaching professionals how to safely inject Botox and dermal fillers. Truinject has until April 6 to file an amended complaint that resolves the...

