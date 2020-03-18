Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Nestle Unit Ducks Some Claims In Facial Injection IP Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Nestle's sold-off skin care business can escape several claims in a rival's lawsuit over patented facial injection technology after a Delaware federal judge found the competitor failed to persuasively show the court had jurisdiction over the Swiss unit.

In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark adopted a magistrate's two reports dismissing claims in Truinject Corp.'s lawsuit accusing Switzerland-based Nestle Skin Health SA and its American subsidiary Galderma Laboratories LP of stealing its patented technology for teaching professionals how to safely inject Botox and dermal fillers.

Truinject has until April 6 to file an amended complaint that resolves the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!