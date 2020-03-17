Trump Takes First Step Toward Kenyan Trade Talks

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration informed Congress of its plans to negotiate a trade agreement with Kenya on Tuesday, marking the first step in a lengthy legislative process that will keep lawmakers in the loop while the White House conducts the negotiations. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer already announced his intention to begin negotiating with Kenya last month. But Tuesday’s notification to Congress will require the administration to publish its formal negotiating objectives at least 30 days before the talks can commence. “We look forward to negotiating and concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement with Kenya that can serve as a model for additional...

