Atty Seeking Job Suspended For Lying To Williams & Connolly

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- An attorney has been hit with a yearlong suspension in New Jersey for submitting a falsified law school transcript and résumé to Williams & Connolly LLP, saying he earned higher grades than he did and claiming he received high grades in classes he never took, according to documents made available Tuesday. The New Jersey Supreme Court on Friday issued that suspension to Seth Asher Nadler, now an associate with Imbesi Law PC, over those misrepresentations and related misconduct, cutting in half the two-year suspension recommended by the court’s Disciplinary Review Board. The court said in a two-page order that it “determined...

