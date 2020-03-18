CBD Biz Sues Hemp Grower, Distributor Over Pesticide Use

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A cannabidiol processing company sued hemp distributors over a bad batch of hemp Tuesday in Vermont federal court, alleging the distributors fraudulently sold it hemp exposed to pesticides despite entering into a contract agreement to deliver pesticide-free, organic hemp. The owners of Newton Hill Labs LLC, a CBD processing business in northern Vermont, sued Bay Water Greens LLC and its sister company Baywater Farms LLC as well as Kush Tourism LLC, alleging breach of contract, breach of warranty, negligent misrepresentation and fraud. "Baywater did not deliver, and Kush did not procure, the pesticide-free material promised," Newton Hill said in its complaint....

