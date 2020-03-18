UK Banks Commit To 3-Month COVID-19 Mortgage Holidays

Law360, London (March 18, 2020, 2:42 PM GMT) -- More British banks on Wednesday issued their backing for the government's promise to deliver mortgage “payment holidays” of up to three months to help homeowners weather the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. RBS banks and others have agreed to a mortgage holiday because of the coronavirus. (AP) Mortgage lenders agreed they will support customers who are experiencing problems with their finances as a result of COVID-19 after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the stopgap late Tuesday as part of an "unprecedented package" of government-backed loans worth £330 billion ($385 million). Lenders owned by the Lloyds Banking Group and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS