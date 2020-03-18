EU Insurance Regulator Urges Flexible Rules Amid Crisis

Law360, London (March 18, 2020, 2:55 PM GMT) -- Europe’s insurance watchdog urged national regulators to take a flexible approach in intervening over the capital requirements of insurers, which face mounting losses from the coronavirus pandemic. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Tuesday that Solvency II laws, which govern the amount of money insurers are required to retain, contained a “ladder of supervisory intervention” that allowed for a pragmatic approach by regulators in the face of crises. Ratings agencies have warned that volatility in the stock market could push insurers into heavy losses this year, with industry bodies calling for regulators to loosen capital requirements. EIOPA said...

