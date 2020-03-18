Lloyd's Insurer Canopius Buys Bermuda-Based Reinsurer

Law360, London (March 18, 2020, 4:05 PM GMT) -- Lloyd’s insurer Canopius has taken a majority stake in Bermuda-based MultiStrat Holdings Ltd., as the company seeks to broaden its use of capital markets in reinsurance. Canopius said Monday it would provide backing for MultiStrat to grow its use of casualty insurance-linked securities, but it did not disclose how much it paid for the company or the size of its stake. Insurance-linked securities, or ILS, are an asset class that operate in a similar way to reinsurance, allowing insurers to protect themselves against major financial loss. The top five Lloyd’s insurer already has an existing reinsurance business in Bermuda, which it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS