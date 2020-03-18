Brothers Get 2 Years For Robbing Crypto Retirement Fund

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Two brothers were sentenced to two years in federal prison on charges they stole almost $185,000 from an Oregon resident's private cryptocurrency-based retirement savings by impersonating a bitcoin platform's information technology support account, federal prosecutors announced. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon on Tuesday sentenced Karanjit Khatkar and Jagroop Khatkar to two years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Judge Simon also bumped up the amount in restitution that they owe the Oregon retiree, from $142,349 to $184,511, as the bitcoin they had...

