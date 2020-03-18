Wastewater Plant's 'Fingerprints' All Over Oil Spill, Feds Say

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday urged a Louisiana federal judge to hold a wastewater treatment facility owners liable for about $630,000 in damages from a 2015 oil spill, saying the companies' attempt to turn the case into a "whodunit" is a failure. E.R.R. LLC, also known as Evergreen Resource Recovery LLC, is responsible for a May 2015 oil discharge into the Mississippi River, despite its protestations that the allegation can't be conclusively proven, the Coast Guard said in urging the court to end the case. The Coast Guard is suing to recover costs paid by the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund...

