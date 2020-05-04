Design Patents Prove Successful On Enforcement, Defense

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Design patents are an increasingly valued way of protecting the appearance of products, from graphical user interfaces to automotive parts, as well as to fend off would-be competitors and those who are likely to copy or knock off. But how do design patents stack up in the realm of enforcement? By numerous indicators, design patents appear to be substantially outperforming their utility counterparts. Design patents are outperforming in terms of obtaining infringement judgments, withstanding validity challenges in district court, escaping post-grant validity challenges before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and securing preliminary injunctive relief, temporary restraining order relief and permanent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS