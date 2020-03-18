Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Rules On Joining Petitions Flout Law

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that Patent Trial and Appeal Board petitioners cannot join themselves as a party to an existing review and cannot add new issues by joining later petitions to an old one, saying decisions letting Facebook do that went against "clear and unambiguous" law. The appeals court partially vacated inter partes review decisions in which the board reviewed claims of Windy City Innovations LLC network communications patents challenged by the social networking giant. The court said that if the board had not improperly let Facebook join multiple petitions, many parts of the reviews would have been time-barred....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS