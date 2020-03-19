Judge Can't Impose Vape Application Deadline, 4th Circ. Told

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An attorney for the vaping industry on Wednesday told the Fourth Circuit that a Maryland federal judge didn't have the authority in July to order the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to impose a 10-month deadline for e-cigarette companies to submit applications to keep their products on the market. Instead, U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm should have sent back to the agency its 2017 guidance, which extended deadlines for e-cigarette companies to submit marketing applications until 2022, for formal notice and comment rulemaking, according to Keller & Heckman LLP's Eric Gotting, counsel for the industry group Right To Be Smoke...

