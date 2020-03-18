Justices Urged To Stop 1-Line Orders When Law Is 'Unsettled'

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The inventor of an electronic payment system is the latest petitioner to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to address the Federal Circuit’s tendency to issue one-line orders, telling the justices that there needs to be more detail provided in appeals where the law is “unsettled.” Charles T. Fote, who is appealing a rejected patent application, said it’s impossible to appeal from Rule 36 judgments issued by the Federal Circuit — which affirm rulings without further explanation — because they provide “no viable grounds” to ask for rehearing or Supreme Court review. Fote said his petition, docketed Monday, is different from others...

