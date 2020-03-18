Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Performance Food Group Must Face EEOC Hiring Bias Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's suit accusing food distributor Performance Food Group Inc. of refusing to hire women in its warehouses is heading to trial, after a Maryland federal judge said Wednesday that the agency laid out enough evidence to keep the case in court.

U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake denied summary judgment motions from both the EEOC and Performance Food Group — a company that delivers food products to restaurants, schools and other institutions — in the federal workplace bias watchdog's gender discrimination suit.

The judge said the EEOC successfully made an initial case of bias by presenting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!