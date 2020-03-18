Performance Food Group Must Face EEOC Hiring Bias Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's suit accusing food distributor Performance Food Group Inc. of refusing to hire women in its warehouses is heading to trial, after a Maryland federal judge said Wednesday that the agency laid out enough evidence to keep the case in court. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake denied summary judgment motions from both the EEOC and Performance Food Group — a company that delivers food products to restaurants, schools and other institutions — in the federal workplace bias watchdog's gender discrimination suit. The judge said the EEOC successfully made an initial case of bias by presenting...

