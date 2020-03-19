Dollar General Can't Beat EEOC Sexual Harassment Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Dollar General must face trial in a suit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that it gave short shrift to a former employee's complaints about being sexually harassed, a Maryland federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher on Wednesday rejected a request by the retail giant, known officially as DolGenCorp LLC, for summary judgment over the agency's claims that it subjected employee Amber Jacobs to a hostile work environment by doing little to stop her from being sexually harassed by a manager at the store where she worked. Even though Judge Gallagher said the case...

