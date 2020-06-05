Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Rosen Law Firm's Laurence Rosen

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- It started with a car accident. It's October 1977, and the teenager is riding his bike on the streets of Livingston, New Jersey. Laurence Rosen Rosen Law Firm How He Got Into Securities Law: "I'd always had an interest in the law and also in the stock market, so for me it was a pretty natural selection." Suddenly, a car strikes him, flipping him in the air and landing him on the side of the road. His leg is broken in numerous places, and the driver keeps going. Fortunately, someone calls an ambulance and the teenager is taken to Saint Barnabas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS