Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Miner Barnhill's Robert Libman

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- It was 2005, and Robert S. Libman waited in a small, crowded courtroom in Cook County, Illinois, to make his first appearance in a lawsuit accusing more than four dozen of the world's most powerful drug companies of manipulating drug prices to rip off Illinois' Medicaid program by tens of millions of dollars. Robert Libman Miner Barnhill How He Pulls Off Big Wins: "You have to show you can actually get the jury verdict, and that's not done by being the loudest person in the room. It's done by being the most effective." When Circuit Court Judge Peter Flynn called the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS