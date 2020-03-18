U.S. Trustee Takes Aim At Art Van's Connection To Liquidator

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee put to paper its concerns that Art Van Furniture's liquidation consulting agreement is spare on detail about the liquidator's relationship with secured lenders, one week after a Delaware bankruptcy judge delayed a hearing on the issue prompted by those same misgivings. In the objection, the bankruptcy watchdog laid out opposition to the approval of the consulting agreement with a joint venture of liquidators Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Bros. Retail Partners, saying it doesn't meet the requirements for the liquidator to be retained under the bankruptcy code. The U.S. Trustee's Office argued that it pushed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS