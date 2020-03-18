Del. Supreme Court To Decide Cases Without Oral Arguments

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court reported Wednesday that it plans to decide appeals without live argument through May, barring justifications for in-person hearings, in the state judiciary's latest bid to curb courtroom exposures that could add to the spread of the new coronavirus.An announcement issued by the justices said argument will be skipped "unless a motion is filed no later than March 27, 2020, requesting oral argument and stating concisely why oral argument is required, and the position of opposing counsel."Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. had already declared a judicial emergency as of March 16, giving the state's courts flexibility to adjust schedules and practices in response to the pandemic created by the global spread of COVID-19.The declaration reflected in part a nationwide emergency declaration and unprecedented limitations on public gatherings and commerce announced by Democratic Gov. John Carney as part of a statewide attempt to address the threat.Delaware's Superior Court one day later suspended jury trials until April 15, with speedy trial time targets also extended, based on the declaration.Delaware's Chancery Court, meanwhile, expanded an allowance made last week for teleconferencing of hearings and arguments, ordering Monday that all proceedings should be conducted only by telephone or other electronic avenues.The U.S. Bankruptcy Court and U.S. District Court have likewise taken steps to limit courtroom activities, with bankruptcy proceedings tilting sharply toward remote participation via teleconference.Reminders of the risk have popped up periodically as law firm offices button down because of symptoms or confirmed exposures to the virus, and in some cases file notices that courtroom appearances might have included appearances by individuals who subsequently developed symptoms of COVID-19.--Editing by Stephen Berg.

