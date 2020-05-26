Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Bernstein's Katie Sinderson

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Katie Sinderson knew from childhood that she wanted to be a lawyer, but playing a witness in her mother's moot court competitions as a middle schooler really made the law come alive. Watching her mom, a former schoolteacher, pursue her dream of becoming an attorney further propelled Sinderson toward what has become a lifelong passion, she says. Katie Sinderson Bernstein Litowitz What Influenced Her Career: "I always wanted to be on the side of the good guys, and from my perspective that was being on the side of the little guys or the working class." "I was very shaped by mom's experience and...

