Ban On IPR Time-Bar Tricks Will Spur New Strategies

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit decision barring techniques that permitted inter partes reviews that would otherwise be time-barred will force petitioners to either mount broader challenges or push district courts to require patent holders to quickly narrow infringement cases, attorneys say. In a Wednesday opinion, the appeals court ruled that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was wrong to let Facebook join its later IPR petition to one it filed earlier, and to use the later petition to challenge additional claims of network security patents owned by Windy City Innovations LLC. Facebook and other petitioners had used those methods to challenge patent claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS