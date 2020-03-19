Swiss Regulator Eases Bank Rules To Allow Remote Trading

Law360, London (March 19, 2020, 12:51 PM GMT) -- The Swiss financial regulator announced Thursday measures that simplify trading rules to facilitate working from home and allow certain routine deadlines and compliance controls to be postponed. Following the spread of the Covid-19 virus, financial institutions have been rolling out contingency plans to allow all those who can work remotely to do so, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, known as FINMA, said. Financial services companies are being urged to review their arrangements to address coronavirus risks, while also protecting employees, consumers and the market. To make this easier FINMA, said it is relaxing certain rules for banks' trading floors to...

