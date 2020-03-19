Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The Term: COVID-19 Shuts Down The Supreme Court

 

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has closed to the public and, for the first time in a century, postponed oral arguments because of a public health crisis. This week, the team discusses how the spreading novel coronavirus has upended the current term — and what may lie ahead for the justices.

Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.

In light of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel virus, the Supreme Court on Monday postponed oral arguments that were set to take place this month. Jimmy and Natalie discuss how that impacts a number of key cases and how those arguments may be rescheduled.

The team also chats about the historical precedence for how the court is handling itself during the pandemic and how the situation is intensifying calls for the justices to bring new technology into the courtroom.

