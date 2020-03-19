The Term: COVID-19 Shuts Down The Supreme Court

Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.
This Week
S1, E22: COVID-19 Shuts Down
The Supreme Court
In light of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel virus, the Supreme Court on Monday postponed oral arguments that were set to take place this month. Jimmy and Natalie discuss how that impacts a number of key cases and how those arguments may be rescheduled.
The team also chats about the historical precedence for how the court is handling itself during the pandemic and how the situation is intensifying calls for the justices to bring new technology into the courtroom.
