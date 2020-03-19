PTAB Axes More Hera Claims And Denies Its Bid To Amend

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board dealt another blow to Hera Wireless SA in its ongoing patent battle with a slew of technology companies, shooting down another of its bids to amend claims the board determined were invalid. The decisions, issued Wednesday, were the latest setback to Hera, which has suffered multiple and ongoing defeats at the board. Wednesday's losses came at the hands of Intel Corp., which filed one of the petitions, and Ruckus Wireless Inc., Belkin International Inc., Netgear Inc. and Roku Inc., which filed the other. Hera has asserted the patent at issue, which covers a "radio apparatus,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS