Clash Over Trump's Tariffs Turns Ugly As Virus Spreads

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that China and other governments were fueling calls to slash tariffs in response to the novel coronavirus, roiling U.S. companies that have been vocal opponents of the levies. A group of U.S. business associations organized as Americans for Free Trade sent Trump a letter on Wednesday urging him to peel back duties on steel, aluminum and roughly $360 billion worth of Chinese products to help blunt the economic damage of the COVID-19 outbreak. When asked about it during a press conference, Trump hinted at a foreign power play. “Who heads that group? Those countries do,...

