PTAB To Review Allergen Juvederm Patent At Heart Of IP Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Thursday it will review an Allergan patent covering its injectable skin filler Juvederm, giving a boost to Prollenium US Inc.'s effort to fend off an infringement suit from Allergan. In instituting inter partes review, the board found that Prollenium was likely to succeed in invalidating at least one claim of the patent, which is owned by Allergan Industrie SAS and licensed to Allergan USA Inc. The patent is one of two Allergan asserted against Prollenium in Delaware federal court in January 2019 in a suit alleging that Prollenium's Revanesse Versa skin fillers that include...

