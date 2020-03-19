Pot Credit Card Co. Says Ex-Client Just Wants To Punish It

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Embattled cannabis industry credit card processor Linx Card Inc. admitted in a court filing that it owed almost $1.5 million to a former customer, but said the penalty damages sought were too punitive and the court could not award them under state law. In a brief filed Wednesday in Arizona federal court, Linx, which facilitates credit card payments for state-legal cannabis vendors, did not dispute that it still owed unreturned funds to dispensary operator Tryke Management Services LLC after the data processor Linx used to transfer funds froze its activity. However, the company said that Tryke could not secure, on summary...

