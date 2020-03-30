15 Minutes With Mars Inc.'s General Counsel

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The leading lawyer at Mars Inc. suggests that other general counsel who work at companies that might be acquired by a larger business or that could merge with a peer should exercise patience. Stefanie Straub Currently: Vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, Mars Previously: Vice president and general counsel, Mars Wrigley Confectionery Law school: The Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg "Listen and learn, seek to understand what they're trying to achieve and focus on the positives," said Stefanie Straub, the vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at the global food, pet care and confectionery giant. "Put yourself in the shoes of the...

