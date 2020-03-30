Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Interview

15 Minutes With Mars Inc.'s General Counsel

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The leading lawyer at Mars Inc. suggests that other general counsel who work at companies that might be acquired by a larger business or that could merge with a peer should exercise patience.

Stefanie Straub

Currently: Vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, Mars

Previously: Vice president and general counsel, Mars Wrigley Confectionery

Law school: The Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg

"Listen and learn, seek to understand what they're trying to achieve and focus on the positives," said Stefanie Straub, the vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at the global food, pet care and confectionery giant. "Put yourself in the shoes of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!