8th Circ. Says Missouri Court Erred On Ch. 11 Interest Ruling

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals bankruptcy appellate panel remanded a Missouri Chapter 11 case Thursday when it determined the lower court used the wrong analysis in denying a secured lender’s request to be paid a higher interest rate on $11 million of note debt and that the lender is entitled to the default rate in the loan documents. In an opinion written by Chief Judge Thomas L. Saladino, the three judge panel found that the bankruptcy judge overseeing the case of Family Pharmacy Inc. incorrectly used a liquidated damages analysis when considering whether senior secured lender Bank of Missouri would...

