1st NY State Judge Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Queens

Midtown Manhattan is seen from New York’s Queens borough. A New York Supreme Court Justice in Queens has tested positive for COVID-19, court officials said Thursday. (AP)

Law360, New York (March 19, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A New York Supreme Court Justice in Queens County has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first reported case in the state judiciary.Court officials said they were notified Wednesday that Justice Margaret McGowan, who sits in Part 52 on the second floor of the Sutphin Boulevard courthouse, had tested positive. Justice McGowan was last in court on Friday, March 13.The judge handles matrimonial matters, including disputes over child custody and visitation with parents. Court calendars indicate that some parents represented themselves before Justice McGowan in court in the days before she was diagnosed.“We are still compiling a list of all people who were in Justice McGowan’s Part during the last 2 weeks,” said Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the state courts. “Justice McGowan’s courtroom, robing room and the back corridor to both rooms were cleaned last night and will be cleaned again.”--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

