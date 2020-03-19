1st NY State Judge Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Queens

Midtown Manhattan is seen from New York’s Queens borough. A New York Supreme Court Justice in Queens has tested positive for COVID-19, court officials said Thursday. (AP)
The judge handles matrimonial matters, including disputes over child custody and visitation with parents. Court calendars indicate that some parents represented themselves before Justice McGowan in court in the days before she was diagnosed.
“We are still compiling a list of all people who were in Justice McGowan’s Part during the last 2 weeks,” said Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the state courts. “Justice McGowan’s courtroom, robing room and the back corridor to both rooms were cleaned last night and will be cleaned again.”
--Editing by Alyssa Miller.
