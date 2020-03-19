US Trustee's Objections To Valeritas Settlement Resolved

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office has reportedly resolved issues it had with a deal between drug technology company Valeritas Holdings, its unsecured creditors and its lenders over the distribution of the proceeds of the company's asset sales. In an agenda filed Thursday in Delaware bankruptcy court, Valeritas said after discussions between the parties that "clarifying statements" will be made on the record at Friday's hearing in the case to address concerns about the priority the deal gives to unsecured creditors' claims that were raised in an objection U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara filed earlier in the day. Valeritas hit bankruptcy last month, saying...

