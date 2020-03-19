Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Makes Rockwell Settle TM Suit, Citing 'Difficult Times'

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in New Jersey has ordered industrial parts manufacturer Rockwell Automation Inc. and distributor Radwell International Inc. to wrap up trademark litigation, saying resources can be put to better use "in these difficult times."

In a text order Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider said it would be in everyone's best interest to resolve the suit Milwaukee-based Rockwell filed in 2015 and told Radwell to put an offer on the table.

"The court being convinced it is in the best interests of all parties to resolve this litigation which has already consumed substantial resources; and the court noting...

