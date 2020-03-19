SEC Settles PetMed Insider Trading Claims For $1.25M

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday entered final judgments, worth a combined $1.25 million, against a pair of Floridians accused earlier this week of trading on insider tips from a senior manager at online pet pharmacy PetMed Express Inc. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks was following the lead of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which in addition to filing its complaint against Scott O. Hirsch and Kenneth L. Friedman on Tuesday, told the court that both men had consented to final judgments without admitting or denying the allegations against them. Under the final judgments agreed to by the regulator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS