Former Miss. AG Comes To Weisbrod Matteis & Copley

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Former Mississippi attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Jim Hood has joined Weisbrod Matteis & Copley PLLC, where he now leads the firm’s state attorney general practice, the firm announced this week. Hood told Law360 on Friday that he’s always sought to aid residents and others affected by natural disasters, such as Hurricane Katrina and the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and came to Weisbrod Matteis because of the firm's record in pursuing the same cases. Hood, who received his bachelor of arts and law degree at University of Mississippi at Oxford, said he was particularly impressed by the firm’s actions representing whistleblowers against State...

