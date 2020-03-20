Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Genentech Sues Fresenius Kabi Over Generic Cancer Drug

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Genentech Inc. has asked a Delaware federal court to block Fresenius Kabi USA LLC from releasing a generic version of the lung cancer drug Alecensa a decade before the patents expire.

Genentech, backed by its parent company Hoffman-La Roche Inc. and Japanese affiliate Chugai Pharmaceuticals Inc., on Thursday said Fresenius Kabi infringed four patents by filing an abbreviated new drug application. They're asking for a permanent injunction and other financial relief.

Chugai, also a Roche unit, owns the patents, and Genentech has the exclusive rights to sell Alecensa. In 2019, Alecensa had the equivalent of nearly $900 million in sales, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!