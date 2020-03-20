Genentech Sues Fresenius Kabi Over Generic Cancer Drug

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Genentech Inc. has asked a Delaware federal court to block Fresenius Kabi USA LLC from releasing a generic version of the lung cancer drug Alecensa a decade before the patents expire. Genentech, backed by its parent company Hoffman-La Roche Inc. and Japanese affiliate Chugai Pharmaceuticals Inc., on Thursday said Fresenius Kabi infringed four patents by filing an abbreviated new drug application. They're asking for a permanent injunction and other financial relief. Chugai, also a Roche unit, owns the patents, and Genentech has the exclusive rights to sell Alecensa. In 2019, Alecensa had the equivalent of nearly $900 million in sales, according...

