Ireland To Allow Banks To Grant 3-Month Payment Breaks

Law360, London (March 20, 2020, 2:57 PM GMT) -- Ireland’s Central Bank has said the nation's lenders are free to grant a three-month payment holiday for mortgage holders impacted by COVID-19. Ireland’s main banks agreed to support homeowners weathering the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic by delaying mortgage repayments after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced a package of measures to help borrowers. The state’s five banks — AIB, Ulster Bank, Bank of Ireland, KBC Bank Ireland PLC and Permanent TSB PLC — had asked the Central Bank to assure them that forbearance measures which they are prepared to offer households and businesses will not affect customers’ credit ratings....

