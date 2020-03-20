Casino Group To Sell French Assets To Aldi For $784M

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- French mass-market company Casino Group on Friday said it will sell 567 of its Leader Price stores and three warehouses to Aldi France for €735 million ($784 million). Casino Group said the deal covers stores and warehouses in mainland France. Leader Price is a Paris-based discount store that sells its own line of branded products as well as products from other brands, according to its website. Casino Group said it will continue to own the Leader Price brand, and that it will operate it in France and internationally in line with conditions agreed upon with Aldi. The stores in question will...

