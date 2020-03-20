EU Gives Leeway On Recording Trades Amid Virus Crisis

Law360, London (March 20, 2020, 4:03 PM GMT) -- Financial advisers will be allowed to deviate from Europe’s securities rulebook if they are unable to record phone calls to clients about trades during the coronavirus pandemic, the bloc’s market watchdog said Friday. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that there may be some instances during the spread of the COVID-19 disease where financial companies cannot record conversations that they are required to under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive. The rules, known as MiFID II, force financial advisers to tape calls with customers to ensure that trades are executed correctly. But ESMA said Friday that it expects financial businesses...

