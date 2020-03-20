Payment Co. Seeks Fees From Rival After $5.7M IP Trial Loss

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Software company iControl Systems USA LLC is seeking an award of $312,000, or 50% of attorney fees and costs, after a successful summary judgment ruling over Financial Information Technologies on four of eight counts in a trade secrets case, though it lost at trial on the remaining four counts. IControl, which competes with Financial Information Technologies, also known as Fintech, as a provider of electronic payment services to the beverage industry, said it will file a motion for new trial by April 2. In a Thursday filing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, iControl outlined the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS